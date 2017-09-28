Fans destroy Man United boss Jose Mourinho on twitter for wearing outrageous star-wars-like jumper

Jose Mourinho may have guided his side to a 4-1 win over CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Wednesday, but the math was not the main talking point. His selection of jumper attire prompted fans to take to social media and morph the Manchester United boss into Darth Vader.

Donning his black jumper, Mourinho does what he does best and diverted attention away from his side’s performance and got fans talking about other matters:

Mourinho’s Vader jumper tonight is lit! pic.twitter.com/6Ap1Omyhdp — Drawty Devil (@DrawtyDevil) September 27, 2017

Why is Mourinho dressed like Darth Vader with his helmet off??? #MUFC — Geoff Tracey (@GeoffMrT) September 27, 2017

Jose Mourinho wins worst jumper award so far this season.

Sorry Jose that’s a shocker. — Chris massey (@massambula1969) September 27, 2017

The special one certainly has a special kind of taste in style!

Meanwhile, whilst supporters were jibing Mourinho, a Romelu Lukaku brace, an Anthony Martial penalty and Henrik Mkhitaryan’s neat finish helped United to an impressive away win as the Red Devil’s now top Group A.

Lukaku now has ten goals in his nine games for the Manchester outfit and doesn’t look like he will stop his excellent run of form anytime soon.

They face Benfica, who are rock bottom of the group, in their next group stage fixture.