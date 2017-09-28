Liverpool suffer big blow as hot German target on brink of signing for European giants

Liverpool and Juventus target Leon Goretzka will sign for Bayern Munich once his contract runs out at the end of the season. The 22-year-old was of interest to many clubs after he announced he would not be signing a new contract at Schalke.

According to CalcioMercato, he will be allowed to discuss contract details with the German champions in January, when he has six months left on his contract. They say Schalke are confident a deal can be reached meaning he most likely will be staying in Germany.

The midfielder was part of the German squad that won the Confederations Cup this summer, scoring three times.

Since arrive from Bochum in 2013, Goretzka has made 95 league appearances, scoring eleven goals.

Although a natural central midfielder, the Germany international can play in a more defensive role and even a winger.

The news will come as a softer to Bayern Munich fans after boss Carlo Ancelotti left his role on Thursday amid building pressure from the board and the fans.