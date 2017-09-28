Man United eyeing up 29-year-old Serie A man as potential replacement for ageing England star

Manchester United are eyeing up a move for 29-year-old Belgium and Roma star Radja Nainggolan, as the Red Devils look to replace ageing, retired England international Michael Carrick, according to the Daily Star.

Over the past few season, Roma man Nainggolan has put in performances that has seen many call him on of the most able midfielder in the whole of Serie A as per the Daily Star, with it now being said that Jose Mourinho’s side have been scouting the Belgian in his last few games for the Italian side according to the Sun.

United are reportedly lining up the midfielder as potential replacement for ageing Enlgishman Michael Carrick, who is 36, with the club expecting the player to retire from football next summer, report the Daily Star.

The Daily Star also report that Nainggolan is the only midfield talisman that United have their eyes on, as it is reported that the Red Devils are also interested in signing Atletico Madrid maestro Saul Niguez.

Should United sign Nainggolan, it’ll be interested to see how the player is going to be used by Mourinho in United’s side.