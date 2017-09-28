Neymar breaks silence over Edison Cavani spat, stays quiet over penalty taking issue

After widespread reports that PSG duo Neymar and Edison Cavani had fallen out over set-piece taking duties, the former has broken his silence for the first time on the matter.

101greatgoals state that the Brazilian icon has rubbished claims of a ‘bust-up’ and then the situation is ‘OK.’

After the French outfit’s impressive 3-0 over Bayern Munich, the former Barcelona man said:

“They [the press] invent lots of stories, they talk too much,”They say things they do not know, try to get into our locker room and end up talking too much, things that do not exist. But anyway, it’s OK.”

An on-field spat led to the pair having to be split up in the dressing room after PSG’s 2-0 win over Lyon amid a penalty-taking dispute.

Neymar revealed that the next penalty taker had already been decided but did not say who it will be.

PSG owners had allegedly offered Cavani £1m to give up his penalty-taking role, although the club heavily deny this.

Unai Emery’s side top Group A in the Champions League after powering past a devoid Bayern Munich outfit 3-0, meaning that is now eight goals without reply in two games.

Their next match in Europe is against Anderlecht who sit bottom of the group with no points and no goals.