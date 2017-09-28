(Video) Jacob Maddox wondergoal helps Chelsea beat Atletico Madrid in UEFA Youth League as teenager drives from own half past multiple hacking defenders

Chelsea fans celebrated a famous achievement on Wednesday night after becoming the first away team to defeat Atletico Madrid at their new stadium.

But Antonio Conte’s Blues were not the only away side to win in Madrid on Wednesday… Chelsea’s youth team picked up three points too!

And Chelsea U19 side beat Atletico in the UEFA Youth League in style, with teenage midfielder Jacob Maddox netting a stunning individual goal in a 3-1 victory.

A stunning solo goal! ?@jacobmaddox19 dances through the Atlético midfield to complete Chelsea’s UEFA Youth League victory… pic.twitter.com/RJHGer5QJ3 — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) September 27, 2017

Maddox picked the ball up inside his own half before driving forward, evading multiple attempts to foul him, before lashing a left-foot shot into the top corner.

Like the first team, Chelsea’s U19 now also have six points from two European games this season.

The junior Blues beat Qarabag 5-0 in matchweek one.

Chelsea have won the UEFA Youth League twice in the past three years.

