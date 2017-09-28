(Video) Willian’s Got Talent: Chelsea star shows off skills as he shares footage of warm-up tricks from before Atletico game

Willian did not start Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night but the Brazilian still saw plenty of action.

After coming off the bench to replace Eden Hazard on 82 minutes Willian featured early on in the eight-pass move which resulted in Michy Batshuayi netting a stoppage-time winner for the Blues.

But Willian had already impressed fans before kickoff at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium after putting on a demonstration of tricks and flicks during the warm-up.

Eu e a ?? antes do jogo!!! Me and ?? before the game!!! A post shared by Willian Borges Da Silva (@willianborges88) on Sep 27, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

SEE MORE:

Chelsea duo take drugs test after beating Atletico Madrid

Diego Costa killed off by Chelsea star in brilliant post-Atletico Twitter barb

Chelsea ready to break Premier League record with £15.6m-a-year deal for former FIFA Ballon d’Or nominee who will replace Paul Pogba as most expensive player

After the game, he shared a video of his skills demo with his 4.9m Instagram followers.

He captioned the footage: ‘Me and the ball before the game!!!’