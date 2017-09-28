Watch Ben Stokes fight video as cricketer throws 15 punches in a minute after being faced by two men, one armed with a bottle

Ben Stokes was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm during and incident which left another man requiring hospital treatment for facial injuries.

England cricketer Stokes did not play in yesterday’s ODI with the West Indies following his trip to the cop shop on Monday morning.

And now footage had emerged, via The Sun, of Stokes fighting two men.

READ MORE: Ben Stokes arrest latest in long line of controversies for cricket bad boy who bought cheap mansion from paedophile, punched locker and swore… at himself

One of his ‘opponents’ appears to be holding a bottle before Stoke, wearing a green tee-shirt, disarms him as the England all-rounder throws 15 punches in just one minute.

England did not miss Stokes against the West Indies as they won by six runs under the Duckworth–Lewis method, after reaching 258/5 in 35.1 overs, chasing 357, when rain stopped play at The Oval in London.

England and the Windies meet again on Friday, this time at the Rose Bowl.

