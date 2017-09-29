AC Milan fans flood former hero’s Instagram, desperate for reunion

A large section of AC Milan supporters are seemingly keen on the idea of Carlo Ancelotti coming back to the club, and they’ve let him know.

The Italian tactician was sacked by Bayern Munich on Thursday after a difficult start to the campaign while BBC Sport report that issues began to arise between him and certain players in the squad.

Given his track record in management with successful spells at Milan, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern though, he won’t be short of offers in the coming months.

However, it appears as though the Rossoneri faithful want Ancelotti, who enjoyed great success as a player and a coach with the club, back for another spell as they have flooded his Instagram page with messages about a return.

While Ancelotti was busy saying goodbye to Bayern, the comments section on the post below are littered with messages from his old home. “Come to Milan”, “Ritorna al Milan, Mister”, “Please come back Don Carlo” are just a few of the messages left on his page along with a flurry of red and black emojis, and so it remains to be seen whether or not he gives them what they want.

Vincenzo Montella has led Milan to a decent start to the campaign overall, but he’s ultimately fallen short in their two toughest tests to date against Lazio and Sampdoria.

Should he fail in the next two games, against direct rivals Roma and Inter, more question marks will be raised and then Ancelotti may well be getting a call sooner than expected. Time will tell if a return to the San Siro is the right fit both the Italian giants and their illustrious former coach.