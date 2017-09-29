Alvaro Morata’s stunning wife Alice Campello threatened to kick £65m Chelsea ace out of house

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has revealed that his better half Alice Campello almost kicked him out of the house after the defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield.

As noted by The Sun, the Spanish international completed a £65m move to Chelsea from Real Madrid this past summer, and has started well having bagged seven goals in eight appearances in all competitions.

The 24-year-old won’t want to remember his first outing for the Blues when he missed a penalty in the Community Shield loss to Arsenal in early August though.

He’s now revealed that Campello was so fed up of him sulking around, she warned him about getting out of the house and not being miserable over his disappointment.

“Well, I was not really feeling OK after I missed the penalty against Arsenal [in the Community Shield],” he is quoted as saying by The Sun. “I found the two days after that really difficult, my wife wanted me to get out of the house.

“But, you need to remain strong at the end of the day. We are doing well and that is the most important thing.”

In truth, if you’re married to Ms Campello there’s every reason to stay in and so we see where Morata’s head is really at. Nevertheless, the pair are now surely enjoying their life in London a little more with positive results on the pitch meaning that life at home is undoubtedly better too.

If you needed a reminder, this is why Morata is winning at life…

