Amused Liverpool fans laugh off concerning claims Euro giants could snatch influential figure

Liverpool supporters are seemingly unperturbed by reports suggesting that boss Jurgen Klopp is under consideration for the Bayern Munich job.

The Bavarian giants parted company with Carlo Ancelotti on Thursday, with results and performances in general not meeting the club’s high standards, while there was talk of problems between the Italian tactician and his players, as per BBC Sport.

With Ancelotti now gone, naturally it opens the door for other managers to be linked with the vacant post, and one name that has been paired with being his successor is Klopp, as noted by the Liverpool Echo.

Despite his ties with Bayern’s Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund, it seems as though Klopp is in the running with bookmakers and the media, however unlikely it may seem.

Fortunately for Liverpool fans, they’re not particularly concerned by it all as they seem pretty confident Klopp will stay at Anfield rather move to Munich, with some taking a more light-hearted approach to it.

It would certainly be a major shock if the Liverpool boss did opt for a return to Germany with Bayern to end his stint on Merseyside after arriving in 2015, but the majority of the LFC faithful are fairly relaxed…

Why am I seeing Klopp being linked to Bayern? 100% won’t happen, worked for their rival Dortmund and laughed at them when Bayern lost ?? pic.twitter.com/l5MnfPuQ85 — • (@VintageSaIah) September 28, 2017

In all seriousness, I can’t see Klopp joining Bayern. Stop worrying there’s always 5-10 managers linked to a job. — • (@VintageSaIah) September 28, 2017

Before all the crazy rumours start there is absolutely no way Klopp will be going to Bayern. Look at his reaction when asked about it ? pic.twitter.com/HxkxJdhXWp — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) September 28, 2017

Klopp managing Bayern is like Alex Ferguson managing Liverpool. It ain’t gonna happen. — Lfc Kev (@Kev1Lfc) September 28, 2017

Now the fans who were calling for Klopp are worried about Bayern ? — Keep Sturridge! (@StevieGForcee) September 28, 2017

Klopp to Bayern would be awful for our club — Dan (@BobbyFirmino9) September 28, 2017

Go away Bayern Munich you're not having Klopp ?? — ConnorCaughey (@connorcaughey) September 28, 2017

Dear Bayern Munich, leave Jurgen Klopp alone. Ta. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) September 28, 2017

I hope jurgen klopp is not going to be the man to replace ancelloti at Bayern #ancelotti #BayernMunich #liverpoolfc — Dean Fay (@DeanFay90) September 28, 2017