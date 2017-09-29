Amused Liverpool fans laugh off concerning claims Euro giants could snatch influential figure

Liverpool supporters are seemingly unperturbed by reports suggesting that boss Jurgen Klopp is under consideration for the Bayern Munich job.

The Bavarian giants parted company with Carlo Ancelotti on Thursday, with results and performances in general not meeting the club’s high standards, while there was talk of problems between the Italian tactician and his players, as per BBC Sport.

With Ancelotti now gone, naturally it opens the door for other managers to be linked with the vacant post, and one name that has been paired with being his successor is Klopp, as noted by the Liverpool Echo.

Despite his ties with Bayern’s Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund, it seems as though Klopp is in the running with bookmakers and the media, however unlikely it may seem.

Fortunately for Liverpool fans, they’re not particularly concerned by it all as they seem pretty confident Klopp will stay at Anfield rather move to Munich, with some taking a more light-hearted approach to it.

It would certainly be a major shock if the Liverpool boss did opt for a return to Germany with Bayern to end his stint on Merseyside after arriving in 2015, but the majority of the LFC faithful are fairly relaxed…

