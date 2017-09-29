Barcelona and Neymar summoned to court on Tuesday, €30m+ lawsuit mess to be sorted

Barcelona and former superstar Neymar will be in court next Tuesday to sort out their various claims and lawsuits after their messy break-up last month.

The Brazilian international completed his £200m move to Paris Saint-Germain in August, as per BBC Sport, but the fall-out from his time with Barcelona continued.

Firstly, the Catalan giants filed a lawsuit against Neymar on August 11 for forcing his transfer to PSG through, as per Mundo Deportivo, while they also expressed unhappiness with a loyalty bonus and claimed €8.5m in damages plus a further 10 percent for the delay.

Neymar responded by counter-suing Barcelona as he looks to receive the second instalment of his renewal premium from his last contract with the club which is believed to be worth €26m.

In turn, it was quite a tumultuous break-up between the two parties after such a successful stint together, and they will now go to court next week to reconcile and reach an agreement to finally put the matter behind them.

Although losing a player of the quality of the 25-year-old is always a great disappointment, Barcelona have started the new campaign in positive fashion to move on from their former star forward.

Similarly, Neymar has taken to life in the French capital well, scoring six goals and providing six assists in seven appearances in all competitions. While they’ve seemingly moved on on the pitch, it could be an opportunity to do so off it too in court on Tuesday as both have had plenty to say through the media over the past few weeks too.