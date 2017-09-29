Barcelona have no plans to ditch €32m signing, will reject any plea to leave in January

Barcelona reportedly have no intention of letting Paco Alcacer leave in january, as they fully intend to keep hold of him until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old joined the Catalan giants last year in a deal worth €30m plus €2m in bonuses from Valencia, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

He had a respectable impact last season, scoring eight goals in 28 appearances, but he was limited due to the fierce competition for places in the attacking positions.

That situation hasn’t changed this season despite the sale of Neymar, although Ousmane Dembele’s long-term injury will open up space for Alcacer to stake his claim.

Nevertheless, regardless of whether or not he chooses to request a move elsewhere in January, Mundo Deportivo note that if he does ask, Barcelona will inform him that they want him to stay until at least June.

Tactical issues are cited as to why Alcacer hasn’t been able to hold down a more prominent role for Barcelona, but on the basis of this report, it seems as though they still have a role for him to play this season and he’ll have to stick it out and try to make an impression when given an opportunity.

Given the club are competing on various fronts, they need strength in depth. The Spaniard can certainly provide that, but beyond this season, it’s understandable if he’s looking for something more.