Chelsea at risk of suffering major injury blow, key CFC man could miss Man City showdown

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is reportedly racing to be passed fit for his side’s encounter with Manchester City this weekend.

The two Premier League giants clash on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge, with both looking to further assert themselves in the title race with what would be a huge win over a direct rival.

However, Antonio Conte could be set to suffer a serious injury blow, as it’s claimed that Morata could be absent having picked up a problem during the win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in midweek.

“Chelsea have their own injury worries over their record signing, Alvaro Morata,” The Times report. “The £60 million Spain forward was seen limping after the impressive victory away to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“Chelsea will assess the injury during training today but will not want to be without their star striker.”

The post is centred around Man City’s injury problems with Sergio Aguero and Benjamin Mendy set to be long-term absentees, but for subscribers, it goes on to discuss the latest on Morata’s condition.

In turn, there will be a number of anxious faces at Cobham on Friday as they determine whether or not the Spanish international can feature or not.

Morata has scored seven goals and provided two assists in eight appearances in all competitions so far this season as he has quickly become an integral part of Conte’s team and a firm fans favourite.

As a result, if he was to miss the City game, it would certainly be a real setback for the Blues to be without their top goalscorer, although it would likely provide Michy Batshuayi with an opportunity to stamp his mark and prove his worth if he’s called into action from the start.