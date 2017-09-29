Chelsea team news: Conte allays fears over key injury concern, just one absentee vs Man City

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has revealed that in-form striker Alvaro Morata is fit and will feature against Manchester City this weekend.

It had been reported that the Spaniard had picked up a knock in the win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in midweek and was set for further tests on Friday to determine whether or not he could play this weekend.

According to Conte in his press conference on Friday, as reported by Sky Sports, Morata has been passed fit and has no injury problems to be concerned with and will look to continue his fine form to start the season.

The 24-year-old has bagged seven goals in eight games so far this year, and he’ll hope to add to his tally with an important clash against City coming up.

Meanwhile, as noted by freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery below, summer signing Danny Drinkwater remains the only player missing through injury as he continues to struggle with a calf problem that has bothered him since his move from Leicester City last month.

It will undoubtedly be a frustrating period for the England international as he looks to make a positive impression on Conte and gain regular football at Chelsea, but he’ll have to continue to bide his time and recover fully before getting a chance to make his first appearance for the Blues.