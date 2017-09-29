Expiring contract woes could be over for Man Utd ace, confidence grows over new deal

Versatile Man Utd star Ashley Young is reportedly hopeful that he can secure a new contract after being given the captain’s armband this week.

The 32-year-old has struggled with injuries to start the campaign, but having got himself fit again, he’s proved his worth to Jose Mourinho and was named captain for the Champions League clash with CSKA Moscow.

Despite not being a natural full-back, the England international is providing competition for the likes of Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind, although it might not be for much longer given that his current deal expires at the end of the season.

According to The Express though, building on quotes from Young himself, it’s claimed that there is growing hope that he could be offered fresh terms and a new agreement will be reached between the two parties.

“It is exciting times here,” Young said. “And I want to be part of the success. As a footballer you want to win trophies and be part of a successful team. And for me Manchester United is that club.”

Given the faith that Mourinho has shown in the former Aston Villa and Watford man, it’s difficult not to see him handed a new deal, even if it’s just a short-term one-year offer to keep him on the books for squad depth.

It sounds as though Young would be content with staying and fighting for his place, and ultimately there are positive signs now that he’s over his injury problem and back pushing for minutes.