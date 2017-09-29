Liverpool’s chances of landing £48m+ star in January revealed, LFC likely to snub speeding up move

Although there is nothing stopping Liverpool from speeding up the signing of Naby Keita, it’s reported that the chances of it are slim.

The 22-year-old was pivotal to RB Leipzig’s run to qualifying for the Champions League last season, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 31 Bundesliga appearances.

However, he’s come under fire this year from the German press and his own coach as he’s struggled to reach those some heights and is currently sitting out due to suspension.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the chances of him moving to Liverpool sooner than initially planned are slim, with the original agreement set for him to move next summer for his £48m release clause and a premium on top.

Speculation has been building that due to his troubles so far this season he could move in January, and the Echo add that there is nothing to stop Liverpool from attempting to negotiate a new deal in the new year.

However, it’s added that it’s highly unlikely it will happen, as Leipzig will want to keep Keita for the remainder of the season regardless of whether or not they drop out of the Champions League in the group stage and if they fail to replicate their league success this year.

After also being involved in an altercation in training last month, it’s fair to say that the Guinea international isn’t having a great time of it at Leipzig, with his scheduled move to Liverpool possibly adding to the tension and problems.

Nevertheless, it sounds as though he’ll be a Leipzig player until January and Jurgen Klopp will have to wait for him to arrive rather than consider him a possible January reinforcement.