‘Of course I see myself staying’ – Arsenal ace has no desire to leave next summer

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has revealed that he has every intention of staying at the club, but is in no rush to sign a new deal.

The 25-year-old completed 90 minutes against BATE Borisov in the Europa League on Thursday night, and produced a superb display to leave Arsenal fans pining over him.

With his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, question marks have unsurprisingly been raised over his long-term future with the Gunners, but Wilshere was pretty clear about his intentions moving forward.

“Do I see myself staying? Of course I do,” Wilshere said, as quoted by The Express. “I have always been at Arsenal, I love this club.

“They have been good to me over the years and I have a great relationship with the boss. He has played me since I was 17. He has put his trust in me since then. We have a great understanding and of course I want to stay.

“But it is not the right time for me or the club to discuss anything. I am back training, it has been a while, and I am enjoying it. I enjoy working with these top players again.

“I am fit and healthy and getting back to my best and when the time comes to sit down and talk, or not, we will see.”

Wilshere’s quality has never been in doubt, as he has proven from a young age that he has what it takes to separate himself from the pack and establish himself as top-class operator in midfield.

However, he has constantly been held back by injury problems, and a loan spell at Bournemouth last season was seemingly a real snub as Arsene Wenger looked elsewhere.

Nevertheless, he’ll now hope that the performance against BATE was just the start, as he was a class above many others on the pitch and will now be desperate to steer clear of injuries, stay fit and establish himself in the starting line-up on a consistent basis.

If he can do that, then there is surely no reason for either party to want to split, and a new contract will have to follow which will be music to the ears of Arsenal supporters.