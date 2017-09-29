Paul Pogba injury latest: Man Utd concerns grow, new extended return date and could miss huge clash

Man Utd reportedly fear that Paul Pogba is expected to be sidelined until mid-November as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined for over a fortnight now after sustaining the issue in the Champions League win over Basel earlier this month.

According to The Telegraph, there is concern at Man Utd that the Frenchman might miss the clash with Chelsea on November 5, another five-and-a-half weeks away, while that is followed by the international break which means Pogba may not return until November 18 when the Red Devils welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford.

While Pogba has continued to receive treatment since the setback, a decision on whether or not he needs surgery has yet to be taken as it’s noted in the report that Man Utd have consulted with surgeon Sakari Orava, who recently operated on Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele who had a similar problem.

Jose Mourinho has refused to put a timetable on Pogba’s return, but he’ll undoubtedly be bitterly disappointed if the latest claims are true, with his influential midfielder set to miss another eight games between now and the suggested return date of November 18.

To make matters more frustrating, Pogba had started the campaign well having registered two goals and two assists in five appearances, and although the results haven’t shown it, he’s certainly being missed and will continue to be missed by his teammates, especially in the big games such as the one against Chelsea in November.