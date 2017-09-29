QPR v Fulham Live Stream, Prediction & Kickoff Time – Watch Championship Clash from Loftus Road

We’ve another mouth watering clash from the Championship tonight as the cameras come to West London as Queens Park Rangers take on QPR (KO 19:45).

Football fans are in for a treat with both sides playing good football this season.

Friday night football sees west London rivals QPR and Fulham go head to head at Loftus Road.

Ten games into the new Championship campaign and both sides are separated by just a single point, with Fulham three places above the Hoops.

Ian Holloway’s side could only manage a point away at Barnsley midweek, and that came courtesy of a Luke Freeman screamer late on. As for Fulham they head into the game full of confidence after beating Nottingham Forest 3-1.

But QPR will be no pushovers at Loftus Road where they’ve collected 11 of their 13 point haul so far this season. Between them the two sides have played out 19 draws already this campaign, so it’d be no surprise to see this one end in a stalemate – the draw is 13/5 for those interested.

Steven Caulker put in a solid display for The Hoops last time out and is expected to start on Friday. However Ian Holloway will be without Nedum Onuoha, Grant Hall and James Perch who remain sidelined through injury.

The visitors will be hoping Tom Cairney can pass a late fitness test, whilst Mollo and Kebano could feature after impressive displays off the bench on Tuesday.

Both teams to score looks absolutely nailed on. QPR have recorded just five clean sheets in 41 Championship games whilst BTTS has copped in each of Fulham’s last five league outings. BTTS is 4/7.

Jamie Mackie has 3 goals to his name this season and is a tasty looking 8/1 to open the scoring on Friday.

Fulham can move to within one point of the play offs with a victory over their London rivals and following their impressive victory midweek I fancy them to continue where they left off. Fulham to win and both teams to score at 3/1 looks good value.

