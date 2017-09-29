Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino reveals this Spurs ace wanted out

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has conceded that midfielder Moussa Sissoko wanted to quit the club this past summer, just a year after joining the club.

The French international arrived late in the transfer window last summer, and struggled to make a positive impression in his first season with the club.

Ultimately, he ended up staying this season to continue to fight for regular playing time ahead of the World Cup next summer, but Pochettino has revealed that the former Newcastle United man wanted to consider his options elsewhere prior to the campaign getting underway.

“The player was the first interested to move because he wanted to play more in a season that has the World Cup at the end,” he said, as reported by The Daily Star.

“But I think maybe that possibility didn’t exist and I was more than happy for him to stay and give him the possibility to play.

“In the end, when we decided to keep him and he decided to stay with us. It’s about moving on and seeing if he deserves to have the possibility to play.”

Sissoko made just eight league starts last season, but he’s already got nine appearances under his belt this year which suggests that Pochettino has no issues with his approach and commitment moving forward.

Ultimately both want to be successful, and if Sissoko can play his role in helping Tottenham achieve their targets this season as they look to compete on various fronts, then the Frenchman and Spurs will look back and be grateful that they opted to continue together for another year at least as he remains fixed on getting a place in the France squad for Russia.