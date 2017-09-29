Watch: Eden Hazard trolls Raheem Sterling with brilliant but hilarious impression

Chelsea ace Eden Hazard appears to be enjoying himself in this clip from training, as it looks an awful lot like he’s mocking Raheem Sterling.

The pair will come up against each other on Saturday as Chelsea host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, and it looks as though Hazard might have some explaining to do.

Sterling has a very unique style of running, with his chest puffed out and arms flapping on either side. Hazard was seen doing exactly that on Thursday morning in training, and he certainly looked like he was enjoying himself.

Now there’s no real reason for him to take a unwarranted shot at Sterling like this so he’s surely just messing around and having fun, but it certainly stokes the flames a little ahead of the showdown this weekend.

It remains to be seen who has the last laugh, but this is a seriously decent impression that had the man himself in stitches, as the Belgian ace has pretty much nailed the Sterling technique…