West Ham eye sensational Bilic replacement as sacking looms, three-time CL winner on radar

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has reportedly come under increased pressure as Carlo Ancelotti has emerged as a possible replacement.

The Hammers have collected just four points from their opening six Premier League games, leaving them in the relegation zone at this early stage of the campaign.

According to The Daily Mail, Bilic now faces a real make-or-break situation against Swansea City at home this weekend, as another defeat could finally see the club axe him.

Rafa Benitez is named as an ideal replacement, while former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel is also mentioned. However, West Ham are reportedly considering a sensational contender in Ancelotti after he split with Bayern Munich on Thursday.

The Italian tactician seemingly had his problems in Bavaria in recent times, but he’s been successful at every club he’s been at with stints at AC Milan, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern and of course Chelsea.

With experience of winning league titles and succeeding in Europe with three Champions League trophies, he will arguably have his eye on bigger jobs. However, it remains to be seen whether or not the attraction of returning to London and the Premier League is too big a draw for him to turn down.

It’s unclear in the report if West Ham have made contact with Ancelotti as of yet, but having now become available, the Mail suggest that he could now come into contention moving forward if the club decide to sack Bilic.