Arsenal team news: Wenger blow as trio miss Brighton clash, but key pair could feature

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will reportedly be without a trio of key stars as they prepare to host Brighton at the Emirates on Sunday.

The Gunners are on a run of good form which continued in midweek with their 4-2 win over BATE Borisov in the Europa League.

They’ll be looking to extend that this weekend when they face Brighton, but it looks as though Wenger could have a few decisions to make over his line-up.

As reported by freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, Francis Coquelin and Danny Welbeck are both ruled out due to hamstring and groin problems respectively, while Mesut Ozil is also set to miss out as he continues to struggle with knee inflammation.

Alex Iwobi has a chance of recovering from a thigh strain but Francis Coquelin [hamstring] and Welbeck [groin] are not available. #AFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 29, 2017

A knee injury will keep Mesut Ozil out this weekends game: “Very short-term. He is not far, but he is not enough for Sunday.” #AFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 29, 2017

It’s noted that it’s a short-term issue and so the German international will be expected to return to peak condition over the international break.

Meanwhile, absences elsewhere will give opportunities to others to step in and stake a claim for a starting spot moving forward.

Alex Iwobi is said to be in contention after recovering from a thigh strain, while Sead Kolasinac is expected to shrug off a knock and take his place in the Arsenal XI.

The summer signing has made an immediate impression, and he’ll be hoping to maintain his good form provided that he is passed fit.