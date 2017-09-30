Barcelona duo seek exits, ready to quit Catalan giants after just six games

Barcelona pair Gerard Deulofeu and Paco Alcacer are reportedly both keen on leaving the club having been overlooked so far.

It was always going to be difficult for them to establish themselves in the starting line-up this season with such fierce competition for places in the Barcelona squad.

Alcacer has made just three appearances in all competitions, totalling 122 minutes on the pitch, while Deulofeu has fared slightly better with seven outings to his name and 424 minutes of football.

According to Marca, both players could now consider a move elsewhere as they harbour ambitions of playing regular football, with Deulofeu in particular desperate to secure his place in the Spain squad for the World Cup in Russia next summer.

Having forced his way into contention during his impressive loan spell with AC Milan in the second half of last season, it will be a big disappointment for the winger to now have taken a step back since returning to Barca.

It’s added though that they could be left frustrated as Barcelona have no intention of letting any players leave in the winter transfer window, as with Ousmane Dembele set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury, they’ll need depth and options to plug the gap.

In turn, they’ll have to do their best to impress and convince Ernesto Valverde that they deserve to start, while it looks like a waste of time for Arda Turan who is also mentioned in the report.

The Turkish international has yet to feature for a single minute this season and having been told that he wasn’t needed by Valverde this past summer, he’ll surely want to find an escape route in January to avoid sitting on the sidelines for an entire season.