Barcelona identify Luis Suarez replacement, 41-goal Bundesliga hotshot and LFC target on radar

Barcelona have reportedly stepped up their interest in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, a player also linked with a move to Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old initially made his breakthrough with Stuttgart in 2013, but it was his move to Leipzig last season that helped him make a real mark and attract interest from elsewhere.

Werner scored 21 goals in 32 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit to help them qualify for the Champions League, while he’s added six in nine outings so far this season to continue his fine form.

As reported by Sky Sports though, via Mundo Deportivo, it looks as though Leipzig could have their hands full in trying to keep him at the club.

It’s claimed that Barcelona want the Real Madrid and Liverpool target to be the successor to Luis Suarez, with the 21-year-old having youth on his side and having shown that he’s capable of fitting in with the style of the Catalan giants to flourish so far.

That’s not to suggest that Barcelona are on the verge of moving on from Suarez, but at 30 years of age, they’ll need a plan to replace his goals in the team for the long-term future, and it looks as though Werner could be emerging as a possible priority.

As mentioned above, they are likely to face stiff competition for his signature, with Liverpool and Real Madrid both said to be interested in the German ace. In turn, it remains to be seen whether the appeal of joining Jurgen Klopp on Merseyside or signing for the reigning Spanish and European champions is too much to turn down in favour of joining Barcelona.

It’s a pretty good place to be if you’re Werner though, with the biggest clubs in Europe all chasing his signature.