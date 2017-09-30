Cardiff v Derby, Nottingham Forest v Sheffield Utd and more Live Streaming – Watch Saturday Championship

Saturday football fixtures including games involving Cardiff, Derby, Sheffield Utd, Reading, Nottingham Forest and more.

Football fans are in for a treat this season with games available to watch

There’s a feast of football this afternoon with no less than ten fixtures from the Championship.

League leaders Cardiff take on Derby County, with Neil Warnock’s side looking to continue their fine form following victory at Leeds midweek as the Rams visit the Welsh capital.

Sheffield Utd will also be looking to push on following their Sheffield derby win as they travel to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest, while Gary Monk’s Middlesbrough will be looking to bounce back after a shock home defeat to Norwich midweek.

Steve Bruce and his Aston Villa side face another ex Premier League outfit Bolton, with the Villa now looking in good shape after a six match unbeaten run.

Reading will be looking to end a run of five games in all competitions without a win when they host Norwich at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday teatime.

The Royals have endured a disastrous start to the new Championship campaign and don’t look to be over their play off hangover. Norwich meanwhile got off to a shaky start, but after a four nil hammering at Millwall the Canaries have gone six games unbeaten to lift them within three points of the top 6.

That run includes away victories over high flying Sheffield United and promotion favourites Middlesbrough so Daniel Farke’s will be full of confidence heading into this one.

In August Norwich conceded 12 goals in just five games, a month later and they look to have solved their defensive issues keeping five consecutive league clean sheets! They’re 12/5 to keep Reading out on Saturday.

With ten games gone Reading already find themselves 9 points off the top 6 and could be without a number of key players for their clash with Norwich. Winger Modou Barrow will undergo a late fitness test and Jordan Obita is unlikely to shake off a knee injury. Yann Kermorgant, Joseph Mendes and Callum Harriott remain sidelined for a length period of time.

As for the visitors they could welcome back leading goal scorer Nelson Oliveira, the striker is 6/1 to open the scoring. Midfielder James Maddison is expected to start after scoring the winning goal against Middlesbrough in midweek, but Mario Vrancic looks set to miss out.

Reading are unbeaten in their last six home league games against Norwich. Despite that I fancy the Canaries to bag all three points and maintain their excellent defensive record. Norwich win to nil is 4/1, excellent value.

Whatever the result, goals look to be at a minimum. The Royals have seen an average of two goals per game at either end so far this season while Norwich have scored three goals in their last 5 Championship games.

Under 2.5 goals looks nailed on at 10/11.

