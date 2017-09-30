Liverpool and Tottenham to miss out on £22m target, agreement reached claim Euro rivals

Liverpool and Tottenham are reportedly set to see target Geoffrey Kondogbia snub their interest in favour of signing for Valencia.

The 24-year-old joined the La Liga outfit on a season-long loan deal from Inter this past summer, as he struggled badly to make a positive impact with the Italian giants.

While it seems unlikely that they’ll want to take him back next summer when his loan spell ends, talkSPORT claim that Valencia general director Mateu Alemany has already suggested that Kondogbia already intends on turning his loan move into a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

“We have a right to buy at the end of the season and already have an agreement with Kondogbia should we exercise the option,” he’s quoted as saying.

It’s noted in the report that Valencia can sign the French international for £22m when his loan ends, and having reignited his career in Spain already, it looks to be a great move for the club and player, as well as being a source of real disappointment for both Liverpool and Tottenham.

Kondogbia’s strength, powerful running, quality on the ball and defensive capabilities all make him a potentially top-class midfielder, one that is suited to the style of football in the Premier League.

In turn, it’s no wonder that both Liverpool and Spurs were both said to be keen on acquiring his services. Unfortunately for Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino though, if their interest was genuine, then it looks as though they’ll be left disappointed unless Valencia have jumped the gun as no deal has officially been signed between themselves and Kondogbia as of yet.