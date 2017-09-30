Man City made to worry as out-of-contract star puts hold on talks, club may lose stalwart to Italian giants

Manchester City and Spain star David Silva has induced boss Pep Guardiola into a state of fear, as the 31-year-old has reportedly put a holds on talks about a new deal with the Citizens, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan showing an interest in the Spaniard, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

Silva, 31, is out of contract with the Premier League side next season, with the Spanish international having opened talks with the club about signing a new one-year extension onto his current deal with the side as per TuttoMercatoWeb.

Milan and Inter have both shown an interest in bringing the midfielder to the San Siro as reported by TuttoMercatoWeb, with the player himself now considering leave the club he joined from Valencia all the way back in 2010.

TuttoMercatoWeb also report that both Italian side making a move for the player in January for a lower price would be unlikely, as both sides have to worry about Financial Fair Play, with both preferring to sign the player on a free next summer.

Should Silva end up leaving City, it’ll come as a massive blow to both the club’s fans and manager Pep Guardiola.