Man Utd suffer late injury scare, Jose Mourinho could be dealt serious blow

Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly a doubt to play against Crystal Palace on Saturday after picking up a knock.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form to start the season after joining from Everton this past summer, scoring 10 goals in nine games in all competitions.

In turn, any potential absence will hurt Man Utd, as they rely on the Belgian international to score the goals and turn their dominance into wins. The Red Devils will undoubtedly enjoy plenty of possession on Saturday against their struggling opponents, but with no Lukaku to finish their build-up play, it could be a repeat of last season’s struggles.

As per ESPN’s Rob Dawson, Lukaku picked up a knock and will have a fitness test ahead of the game against Palace. It’s added that the Man Utd ace isn’t definitely ruled out, but he’s a doubt for Jose Mourinho to be concerned with.

Chance Lukaku may not play today. Has apparently picked up a knock and will have a fitness test today. Not definitely out, but a doubt. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) September 30, 2017

It remains to be seen what the Portuguese tactician changes if he’s without his top goalscorer, with one option potentially being to start Marcus Rashford up front.