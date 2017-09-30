‘Should be ashamed of himself’ – Tottenham fans blast star man, gets destroyed after awful dive

Tottenham ace Dele Alli picked up a yellow card in the win over Huddersfield on Saturday, and his dive earned him an earful on social media.

Spurs cantered to a 4-0 victory thanks to a Harry Kane brace and goals from Ben Davies and Moussa Sissoko, but it was another incident that got people talking.

Alli was booked on the hour mark by referee Neil Swarbrick as he hung a leg out and fell to the floor as Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl came out to meet him.

The official wasn’t having any of it though as he brandished the yellow card at the England international which in turn queued the reaction on Twitter.

However, it wasn’t just media outlets and other supporters who hit out and mocked him, as disgruntled Tottenham fans weren’t happy with him either, as seen in the tweets below.

Dele Ali should be ashamed of himself. 3-0 up against Huddersfield and you resort to diving…pathetic. #HUDTOT — Younes H-Hamou (@youneshh) September 30, 2017

im embarassed, lve losr so much respect for dele in recent weeks — DeliAlly (@H30Coys) September 30, 2017

Just daft. He's got so much talent – why do that? — TheAngryMop (@TheAngryMop) September 30, 2017

Stupid from Dele. You're a marked man mate and things like that don't help your cause. Not like we are desperate for a goal. — Chris Wiggan (@KanKeano_OLBG) September 30, 2017

BREAKING: Live replay of Dele Alli's dive. ??pic.twitter.com/dyNyXrLqTA — SPORF (@Sporf) September 30, 2017

A beautiful dive from Dele Alli there. Let's be honest – he IS that type of player. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 30, 2017

Spurs fans reacting to the Dele Alli dive like…#HUDTOT pic.twitter.com/4jxGoWb6pU — BenchWarmers ?? (@BeWarmers) September 30, 2017

Nice dive , Dele.

“Alli, are you okay?

Alli, are you okay?

Are you okay, Alli?” — ??442oons?? (@442oons) September 30, 2017

DIVE WATCH: Dele Alli receives a yellow card for simulation https://t.co/kASeVev6ka pic.twitter.com/5BqK3YdjzH — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) September 30, 2017

Dele Alli massive fraud. Dive merchant. Way too overrated — • (@GrossMisc0nduct) September 30, 2017

Dele Alli's dive was cringeworthy. The lateral move of the leg towards the Huddersfield keeper defines the word 'blatant'… #HUDTOT — Eric Penner (@reeceprinn) September 30, 2017