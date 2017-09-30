‘Should be ashamed of himself’ – Tottenham fans blast star man, gets destroyed after awful dive

Tottenham ace Dele Alli picked up a yellow card in the win over Huddersfield on Saturday, and his dive earned him an earful on social media.

Spurs cantered to a 4-0 victory thanks to a Harry Kane brace and goals from Ben Davies and Moussa Sissoko, but it was another incident that got people talking.

Alli was booked on the hour mark by referee Neil Swarbrick as he hung a leg out and fell to the floor as Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl came out to meet him.

The official wasn’t having any of it though as he brandished the yellow card at the England international which in turn queued the reaction on Twitter.

However, it wasn’t just media outlets and other supporters who hit out and mocked him, as disgruntled Tottenham fans weren’t happy with him either, as seen in the tweets below.

