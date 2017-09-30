Slaven Bilic has major injury issue, pleads with West Ham players ahead of crunch Swansea clash

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has pleaded with his players to put in a serious shift as they face a crucial clash with Swansea City on Saturday.

The Hammers sit in 18th place in the Premier League table having collected just four points from their opening six games so far this season.

In turn, while it isn’t panic stations just yet, there is more than enough to be concerned with as they welcome Swansea to the Olympic Stadium this weekend.

Bilic is under pressure and knows that his side must get a positive result in this one, and in turn he has sent out an appeal to his players to come away with three points and relieve the pressure on all at the club.

“We want to win this game because otherwise it is not very pleasant to spend those couple of weeks [international break],” he is quoted as saying by The Daily Mail.

“Working hard doesn’t mean killing the players with two-hour sessions, but to be focused on and off the pitch and to live for that game on Saturday. That’s what I’m asking of my players now.”

However, Bilic may have a serious problem on his hands as The Mail note that Javier Hernandez is an injury concern for the clash with the Swans.

The Mexican international is facing a late fitness test on Saturday to determine whether or not he can play after picking up an ankle problem in training which prevented him from taking part on Thursday or Friday.

With three goals in six Premier League games so far this season, he’ll be a huge miss if ruled out, and so Andy Carroll may be pushed into the line-up instead to lead the line.