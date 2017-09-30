Tottenham eye swoop for £11m teenage starlet struggling at PL rivals

Tottenham are reportedly keeping an eye on Ademola Lookman’s situation at Everton as he continues to struggle to make his mark this season.

As per The Mirror, the 19-year-old joined Everton for £11m from Charlton in January as he snubbed interest from Spurs and decided to move to Goodison Park.

Having enjoyed a positive start to life with the Toffees, he’s found it a bit tougher this time round with just four appearances to his name so far this season, none of which have come in the Premier League or Europa League group stage.

With Ronald Koeman’s preferred tactical set-up seemingly set to limit him, Lookman could consider his options to make the best decision for his own career at this early stage, and the Mirror report that Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Huddersfield are all keen on acquiring his services.

The youngster has certainly shown that he possesses quality and real talent, and so Everton will surely do their best to convince him to stay and bide his time as his opportunities will come.

However, with Tottenham in particular reportedly knocking on the door, the opportunity to move back to London to join a club battling for major honours and playing in the Champions League could be too much of an appeal for him.

Add to that Mauricio Pochettino’s reputation for giving young players a chance and developing their talent, Lookman could face a tough decision sooner than he expected.