Tottenham player ratings vs Huddersfield: 9/10 MOTM Kane, 8/10 quartet dazzle in impressive rout

Tottenham secured a comfortable 4-0 win over Huddersfield on Saturday, with Harry Kane’s brilliant double firing them to all three points.

Spurs offered a ruthless lesson to the Premier League newcomers as they scored three goals in the first 23 minutes, with Kane leading their charge with a double.

The second was a beauty, as he curled a long-range effort in with his left foot, while Ben Davies had added an effort of his own to help Tottenham enjoy a healthy lead at half-time.

Huddersfield were able to tighten things up after the interval, but Moussa Sissoko came off the bench to add a fourth late on and seal an impressive victory for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Unsurprisingly, Kane claims our Man of the Match award after his wonderful brace as he made it 11 goals in nine appearances so far this season in all competitions.

However, Ben Davies, Eric Dier, Harry Winks and Christian Eriksen all earn 8/10s as they were instrumental in the win too.

There were no disappointing displays across the board as every player did their part, and Pochettino will be a happy man as Tottenham can now enjoy the international break and come back refreshed to continue their fine recent form.

Tottenham player ratings: Lloris 7, Trippier 7, Alderweireld 7, Vertonghen 7, Sanchez 7, Davies 8, Dier 8, Winks 8, Eriksen 8, Alli 7, Kane 9.

Substitutes: Sissoko 7, Walker-Peters N/A, Son N/A.