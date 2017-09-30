Watch: Chelsea suffer huge setback in title race as Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne scores Goal of the Month contender

Chelsea have just suffered a huge setback in their race for the Premier League title, as Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne scored a contender for Goal of the Month to put his side 1-0 away to the Blues.

Chelsea, who have already lost at home to Burnley this season, conceded in the 66th minute, as De Bruyne produced some good link-up play with Gabriel Jesus before launching his left-footed effort into the top corner past Thibaut Courtois to give his side the lead.

Should the game finish 1-0 to Pep Guardiola’s side, this result could go down as a massive one in the race for the title.