Watch: Unstoppable Harry Kane leads Tottenham rout, scores an absolute stunner vs Huddersfield

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is in the form of his life. Not content with hammering in nine goals in eight games, he’s added two more at Huddersfield and counting.

The 24-year-old has been unstoppable in September after a barren run in August, as he continues to make an argument as the most prolific and dangerous striker in Europe right now.

With his double in the first half against Huddersfield, he’s now bagged 13 goals in his last six Premier League away games, more than any other player in the top five European leagues.

As seen above, the second was a superb effort as he curled in a wonderful strike from distance with his left foot to continue Tottenham’s onslaught as Huddersfield simply had no answer.

Crucial to Spurs and England, it remains to be seen just how far Kane can go as he isn’t slowing down in his pursuit of records and to end the wait for trophies at Tottenham this season…