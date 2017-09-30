‘We can’t think of resting our No.9’ – Man Utd boss in warning to 10-goal star man

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has conceded that until Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns from injury, it’s all on Romelu Lukaku to score the goals.

The 24-year-old has been in stunning form since his £75m summer switch to Old Trafford from Everton, as per The Mirror, scoring 10 goals in just nine appearances.

However, he’ll be under pressure to maintain those levels for the foreseeable future, as Mourinho has openly conceded that he doesn’t have the options to rotate him out of the squad and rest him, especially not in the big games where he will be expected to make a decisive impact.

“Without Zlatan we can’t rotate the strikers,” Mourinho revealed, as quoted by the Mirror. “Also because Marcus Rashford is playing in other postions.

“Until the moment we have Zlatan we can’t think about giving rest to our number nine the same way we give in other positions. We can’t do that.”

Ibrahimovic has been sidelined since last season when he suffered a serious knee injury in the Europa League clash with Anderlecht.

Having spent the entire summer in rehabilitation, he eventually inked a new contract with Man Utd to keep him at the club until the end of the season.

As noted by the Mirror though, he’s still a couple of months away from full fitness and being available, and so the pressure and responsibility of scoring goals will be on Lukaku’s shoulders for weeks to come, something he’ll have to relish rather than find a burden moving forward.