3-time Champions League-winning manager eyes Arsenal job as next move

After leaving Bayern Munich less than a week ago, Carlo Ancelotti is targeting the Arsenal manager’s role as his next job. The 58-year-old will reman a free agent for the rest of the season but would be willing to take over the reigns at the London outfit should Arsene Wenger decide to leave.

The Metro claim that this would be the only job that would make him break his temporary sabbatical. The former Chelsea boss was sacked by Bayern Munich less than 24 hours after being powerfully beaten 3-0 away at PSG in the Champions League in midweek.

The report cites an article by Mediaset Premium that they say claims Ancelotti has been linked with a return to AC Milan, the club in which he won his first two Champions League’s with. He went on the claim La Decima with Real Madrid in the 2013/14 campaign which brought his tally up to three.

The Metro signed a new two-year deal with Arsenal at the end of last season after a bit of hesitation following talks of PSG interest.