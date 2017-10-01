Arsenal braced for sensational €85m January raid, in line to make £40m profit

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has attracted plenty of attention as he runs down the last year of his current contract, but it appears as though another side has reportedly joined the race.

The 28-year-old has established himself as a pivotal figure for Arsenal since joining the Gunners from Barcelona in 2014.

Sanchez scored 30 goals and provided 19 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions last season, and although it’s been slow going so far this year, there’s no denying how crucial he is to Arsene Wenger’s side.

However, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season and with no renewal in sight, it looks as though they could lose him for nothing in the summer.

According to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Daily Star though, Arsenal could have an alternative option and it’s one that certainly looks to be a financially beneficial choice too.

It’s claimed that AC Milan are ready to blow both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain out of the water with a stunning €85m bid for Sanchez in January.

Armed with new financial muscle following their takeover from Yonghong Li earlier this year, Milan spent around €200m this past summer on rebuilding their squad.

However, it looks as though they’re going to continue that strategy in January and have eyes on prising Sanchez away with that kind of money surely too much for Arsenal to ignore.

Further, it’s added by the Star that having signed Sanchez from Barcelona for £35m, this deal would represent a £40m profit for Arsenal, and taking all things into consideration, it seems like a great offer if they know that Sanchez won’t ink a new contract.

Arsenal ultimately would rather keep Sanchez. However, if a new deal can’t be agreed upon and this offer is on the table with Milan still lacking a proven, world class striker, then it could suit all parties to reach an agreement in January. Although it’s difficult to see Milan putting that kind of money up having spent so much so recently.