Arsenal player ratings vs Brighton: 8/10 pair seal Gunners win, talisman dazzles with decisive moment

Arsenal secured a 2-0 win over Brighton at the Emirates on Sunday to continue their impressive run of form and enjoy a much happier international break.

After their shambolic performance and result against Liverpool prior to the last break, the Gunners ensured that there was no repeat this time round with a professional display.

Goals from Nacho Monreal and Alex Iwobi sealed the victory, while Brighton did have their moments but were unable to get on the scoresheet to really put the pressure on their opponents.

The two goalscorers stood out for Arsenal as both Monreal and Iwobi get 8/10s from us, both taking their respective goals really well while having a positive influence on the match in general.

Meanwhile, Alexis Sanchez was in and out of the game in the first half but he really turned it on after the half-time interval as Brighton couldn’t deal with his movement and quality on the ball.

That included a sumptuous back-heel assist for Iwobi’s goal that just showed his class, and he gets a high mark from us too.

Arsenal’s next game is a trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford on October 14, but they’re now unbeaten in their last seven in all competitions following that defeat to Liverpool, winning six and picking up one draw in the away day at Chelsea.

Arsenal player ratings: Cech 7, Holding 6, Mustafi 6, Monreal 8, Bellerin 7, Xhaka 6, Ramsey 6, Kolasinac 7, Iwobi 8, Sanchez 8, Lacazette 7.

Substitutes: Giroud 5, Walcott 5, Elneny N/A.