Barcelona’s hefty €50m demands led to collapse of summer exit, wages also issue

Barcelona reportedly saw Juventus refuse to sign midfielder Andre Gomes this past summer as they weren’t willing to spend €50m on him.

The 24-year-old struggled to make a positive impact with the Catalan giants last season after his big-money move from Valencia.

In turn, it led to immediate speculation that he could be shipped out if the deal was right, but as reported by Calciomercato, Juventus didn’t feel that the deal offered value for money given Barcelona’s demands.

It’s claimed that they wanted €50m for the Portuguese international, while Barcelona weren’t open to the idea of sending him to Turin on loan which ensured that there was a failure between the two clubs to reach an agreement.

In addition, it’s noted that Gomes had high salary demands which also complicated matters, and so Juve dropped their interest in him and looked elsewhere while Rodrigo Bentancur is also mentioned in the report as he’s been given a chance this season instead.

Gomes is likely to find it difficult to turn opinion and establish himself in the Barcelona team, as ultimately he just hasn’t looked like the right fit for the club in his appearances so far.

Of course there’s still a chance that he can prove his worth this season, but if the La Liga outfit are willing to negotiate their valuation and his wage demands are lowered, then perhaps it opens the door for a possible exit in the future.

Competition for places at Barcelona is fierce, and so it will be down to Ernesto Valverde to decide how Gomes is used, with the Portuguese ace making five brief appearances so far this season, totalling just 104 minutes of football.