Frustrated Arsenal fans not happy with this Arsene Wenger decision vs Brighton

Arsenal fans were desperate to see Jack Wilshere in action against Brighton at the Emirates on Sunday, but they were denied the opportunity.

The 25-year-old put in a really impressive display against BATE Borisov in the Europa League on Thursday evening, proving his class and staking his claim for a more regular spot in the starting line-up.

Few would have expected him to start against Brighton too after playing 90 minutes in midweek, but there were still many supporters who were left frustrated that he didn’t get a chance to feature at all.

Wilshere will need to steer clear of injuries, stay fit and continue to let his football do the talking with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Based on what we saw against BATE though, he can be calm about getting more opportunities moving forward, but with the international break now coming up, Arsenal fans will have to wait a little longer to see him in action again.

Reports on Sunday claim that Wilshere is in line to sign a new four-year deal with the Gunners, but that will surely come later in the year as he still has to prove that he play regularly and play an influential role for Arsenal in all competitions.

