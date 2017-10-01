Great news for Arsenal fans, four-year deal to be offered and signed by New Year

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is reportedly set to be offered the chance of signing a new four-year contract with the Gunners.

The 25-year-old’s talent has never been questioned, but his career has been blighted by injuries which have held him back and led to his most recent problems after spending last season on loan at Bournemouth in a bid to prove his fitness and form.

With his current contract set to expire in the summer and with no suggestion that a renewal is close to being signed, it has led to serious question marks and concerns being raised over his future at Arsenal.

However, according to The Mirror, it’s suggested that he could be offered a new four-year deal by the north London giants, with an agreement set to be reached and announced by the turn of the year.

Wilshere has impressed in his last two outings in the League Cup and Europa League, especially against BATE Borisov in the latter as he looked to be a level above the rest of the individuals on the pitch at the time.

In turn, it’s added that not only has Wenger already held brief talks with the England international over a new contract, he has never lost faith in Wilshere’s ability and expects him to be an important part of the senior squad moving forward.

Arsenal face the prospect of losing several key players next summer with their deals expiring, most notably Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil along with the likes of Wilshere.

Given how popular he remains with supporters having come through the youth system, signing Wilshere to a new long-term deal could be a real boost for all concerned and a good way to kick contract talks off to get key players to commit.