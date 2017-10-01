“He really wanted to make the move” – Barcelona target’s teammate reveals difficult situation

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed that it was a difficult situation for all at the club amid ongoing talk of Philippe Coutinho being linked with Barcelona.

The Catalan giants were involved in a real transfer saga with Liverpool and Coutinho throughout the summer, but ultimately the Brazilian international remained at Anfield as the Reds refused to sell and ignored the fact that he handed in a transfer request.

Coutinho has returned to form for the Merseyside giants since being reintegrated back into the team, scoring a super goal against Newcastle United on Sunday.

However, although Wijnaldum has insisted that the Liverpool players understood Coutinho’s desire to join Barcelona and that there were no problems when he returned to re-join the squad, he has conceded that they knew he really wanted the transfer to go through.

“It was difficult. Phil is a really good person, and we understood why he wanted to make the move,” he told the Liverpool Echo. “He’s someone who has always given everything for Liverpool. He has done a great job fighting for Liverpool.

“On one side, we would have been happy for him if he could have gone as he really wanted to make the move, but on the other side as teammates you want him to stay because you know with Phil we’ll be better.

“You can see it from both sides. Someone was going to be disappointed at the end of the transfer window, and it was Phil.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Barcelona reignite their interest in the 25-year-old in January or next summer, as we could face another saga if Liverpool remain adamant that they have no intention of selling.

However, for the time being it looks as though Coutinho has put aside his disappointment of missing out on a move to Catalonia, and will now focus on the task in hand of helping the Reds achieve their objectives this season.