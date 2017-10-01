‘He’s a magician’ – Best of Liverpool fans reaction to Coutinho wonder goal

It’s fair to say that Liverpool fans enjoyed Philippe Coutinho’s brilliant strike against Newcastle United on Sunday.

While they didn’t like the goal that they conceded just minutes later quite as much, they were treated to an absolute beauty from their Brazilian playmaker as he cut inside from the left onto his right foot and struck a superb shot into the back of the net.

It was a timely effort as Liverpool had been wasteful in front of goal just minutes earlier, and it eased the pressure on them as they continue to lack conviction and a clinical edge up top.

However, Coutinho’s strike got everyone talking on Twitter, as seen below, with many Reds supporters describing the 25-year-old as their ‘magician’.

With goals like this one, it’s no wonder they are quickly moving on from the transfer saga surrounding the Brazilian this past summer as if he continues to produce moments of magic like this, he’ll continue to re-establish himself as a key figure in Jurgen Klopp’s side after missing the early part of the season.

One fan even suggested that his price-tag could go up to €300m by the end of the season. That’s probably wishful thinking with a hint of sarcasm….

he's magician — Matthew Goddard (@MattJGoddard1) October 1, 2017

Awesome Phil . Our Lil magician — Teres (@KayTeresx) October 1, 2017

He priceless — Jeff Tasker (@jefftasker43) October 1, 2017

Little magician — . (@Origiflair) October 1, 2017

Nobody in world football finesses the ball better than Coutinho. — Ogbeni AyLee? (@Mr_Aylee) October 1, 2017

Coutinho's a magician and we can't defend. Who knew? #LFC — Jeremy Petty (@jezpetty) October 1, 2017

What a goal by Coutinho, have to think the likes of Barcelona will be in for him soon if he keeps that form up — paul (@realpaulkenny) October 1, 2017

Coutinho has continued his form from the back end of last season. He's carrying us at the moment. — – (@LFCHadouken) October 1, 2017

Coutinho will be worth 300 million euro by the end of this season. He's shown why he should be one of the best in the world — West 79 INC. (@McShaffy) October 1, 2017