Liverpool player ratings vs Newcastle: 8/10 LFC magic man delights, 5/10 for defensive flops

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw with Newcastle at St James’ Park on Sunday, with Philippe Coutinho’s super strike not enough for the visitors.

The Brazilian international opened the scoring with a brilliant long-range effort just as Liverpool had spurned a great opportunity to break the deadlock in a panicked melee in the penalty area.

However, their lead didn’t last long as Joselu forced the ball home after some poor defending allowed him to burst through the middle and grab the equaliser for Newcastle.

Despite both sides having their chances, with Liverpool going closest, Jurgen Klopp’s side couldn’t find another goal as they were forced to settle for a share of the spoils.

That’s just one win in seven for the Reds now as they continue to struggle to turn draws in wins, and it has ultimately led to a frustrating two-week wait for their next game with the international break now coming up.

Coutinho grabs our Man of the Match award as aside from his goal he was the best player on the pitch even though he faded in the second half. However, it’s 5s for the likes of Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren as they couldn’t keep Newcastle out and looked weak again.

It’s also a 5/10 for talisman Sadio Mane who was well below his usual standards, and so Liverpool will be frustrated and disappointed in equal measure that they couldn’t deliver a win.

Liverpool player ratings: Mignolet 6, Gomez 6, Matip 5, Lovren 5, Moreno 6, Henderson 6, Wijnaldum 6, Coutinho 8, Salah 7, Mane 5 Sturridge 6.

Substitutions: Solanke 6, Firmino 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain N/A.