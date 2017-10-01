Liverpool will not end 28-year title drought under Jurgen Klopp according to former Red’s boss

Jurgen Klopp is not the man to help Liverpool to their first Premier League title, according to former Red’s boss Graeme Souness. The Anfield legend says the Merseyside club have to be more pragmatic and ditch the ‘gung-ho football.’

The Mirror report that the five-time league winner warns that Klopp’s ideology of attacking football is attractive on the eye but is not a title-winning blueprint, stating:

“But does that win championships? Not normally.”

“Barcelona did it under Pep Guardiola, but that team was arguably the best club side football’s ever seen. I’m not sure that can be repeated anywhere, never mind in the Premier League,” he continued.

Talking further about a title charge, Souness explained:

“Football has changed since I was winning titles with Liverpool, but the one thing that remains the same is that you have to have a team of men rather than boys. “Experience is such an important quality if you want to finish in first place. You need players who know when to attack and when to be pragmatic.”

Klopp has come under fire for his lack of defensive depth of late after first conceding five goals against Manchester City last month before shipping eight goals in their next six games meaning his side only have one clean sheet to their name thus far this campaign.

All this comes after failing to sign Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton during the summer before Mamadou Sakho left for Crystal Palace before the transfer window shut.

Liverpool travel to Newcastle on Sunday following an edgy 3-2 win away at Leicester last weekend prior to a disappointing 1-1 draw with Spartak Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday.