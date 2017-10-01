Major concern for Real Madrid defender after player suffers heart problems, will be out action for a long period

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has been ruled out for up to six weeks following heart problems and so will miss his clubs tie with Espanyol. Los Blancos have released a statement in which it stated the Spaniard “has been diagnosed with a viral pericardium infection.”

ESPN say the right-back’s recovery will be monitored closely to see him return to action as soon as possible. He had previously played every single minutes in all of Madrid’s La Liga games this season.

The 25-year-old had just signed a new two-year deal with the club and hinted he would be ‘delighted’ if he were to become Madrid captain in the future.

Carvajal arrived at the Spanish capital in 2013 from Bayer Leverkusen and has gone on to claim a La Liga title and three Champions League winners medals.

Zinedine Zidane’s men are facing a wave of pressure as the Spanish champions lie sixth in the league are are already seven points behind leaders Barcelona after suffering a shock last minute loss against Real Betis at home last weekend.