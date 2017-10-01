Pep Guardiola aims sarcastic swipe at Man City rivals, risks war of words

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has decided to have a dig at rivals Tottenham in what could easily spark a war of words between the two clubs.

City are flying high to start the Premier League season, as they sit joint-top with Manchester United after picking up six wins and a draw in their opening seven games.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal form the chasing pack for the time being, and for some strange reason, Guardiola has decided to pick on Spurs with a sarcastic swipe at Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

“We’re in September. Chelsea won 13 games in a row last season. They were unbeatable, they won the league. It’s not easy,” he said in his assessment of the title race, as reported by The Sun.

“Of course this season they play in Europe. It’s a little more complicated for all the teams. We have United [and] the Harry Kane team who scores every game two or three goals.

“Jose with United will always be tough. That is a Jose Mourinho team, aggressive winning duels and so quick on the counter attack. They are already convinced they can do it in this way. It will be tough.”

It seems a little bit harsh to go for Tottenham like he has done here, although he’s obviously got a point when you consider Kane has been in prolific form for his side and has led the way for them to continue to contend.

He’s got 11 in nine appearances so far this season, although they’ve all come in recent weeks after a barren spell in August. It remains to be seen whether or not Pochettino, Kane or anyone else at Tottenham responds, but Guardiola clearly isn’t shy in stirring the pot.