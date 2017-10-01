Tottenham fear £50m asking price as they prepare fresh bid for 17-year-old starlet

Tottenham are reportedly plotting a fresh bid for Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon, but they could be put off by a potential £50m valuation.

Spurs have long been linked with the 17-year-old, who has continued to impress for the Cottagers and has proven that he has a bright future ahead of him with a string of impressive performances.

As per The Sun, he signed a new deal with Fulham to extend his stay and continue to improve with the club, but it looks as though the Championship outfit will come under new pressure to keep him.

Tottenham are said to still be interested in Sessegnon, and despite competition from Manchester United, it’s added that Mauricio Pochettino’s side are the preferred destination of the youngster, and so they hold an advantage as they seek a deal.

However, it’s noted that Fulham could ask for up to £50m for their defender, and that’s surely a figure that will likely put off most interested clubs in a hurry never mind just Tottenham who could be forced to look elsewhere given that they’ve avoided spending big on individuals in general.

The youngster deserves plenty of credit though for staying at Fulham to continue his development with the opportunity of regular football. Nevertheless, it’s natural that he’ll have ambitions of playing in the Premier League, Champions League and featuring in the top flight for one of the top clubs in the country.

As for Fulham, they’re in a strong position to make their demands, and so it now it comes down to whether or not a club can meet the valuation set and snap up one of the top young left-backs in England.

With Pochettino’s reputation for developing the talent of young players, it surely makes a lot of sense to see him with Tottenham in the future, which could in turn spark an exit for Danny Rose.