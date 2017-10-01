(Videos) Arsenal fans still moan even after Brighton win, slam ‘Songs of Praise’ atmosphere too

It seems as though it will take something special to stop all Arsenal fans from finding a reason to moan as they still weren’t happy on Sunday.

Arsene Wenger’s side secured a 2-0 win over Brighton at the Emirates to stretch their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games, while they move joint-fourth in the Premier League table as they continue to close the gap.

However, ArsenalFan TV regulars DT and Claude still couldn’t help themselves as they hit out at various aspects of the performance, as they argued that Arsenal are still only just scraping through and papering over cracks.

Many will likely agree with their respective assessments as they do make good points too, but ultimately if you can’t enjoy your side winning a game of football then when can you enjoy the beautiful game!

To be fair to Claude though, he makes a very valid and hilarious point about the atmosphere at the Emirates on Sunday, which in truth is never the best anyway.

With an early Sunday kick-off though, it was especially bad and he labelled it like BBC show ‘Songs of Praise’, much to the delight of the sniggering fans surrounding him.

Arsenal go into the international break in a much better position that they did the last one after their heavy defeat to Liverpool. However, it seems some fans are just really hard to please…